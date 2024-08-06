A Lampeter man has been handed a community order after admitting using threatening behaviour.
Tao Baxter, of Nivara, Pentre Bach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 45-year-old admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Elizabeth Mooney in Pentre Bach on 11 July this year.
Magistrates handed Baxter a community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and was also made the subject of a restraining order.
Baxter must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.