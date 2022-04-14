‘Unprovoked’ attacks on police

AN ABERYSTWYTH woman who launched “unprovoked attacks” on three female police officers has been jailed by magistrates.

Meicha Harvey, of Flat 8, 2 Albert Place, Cerdd Y Don, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 April.

Harvey, 28, had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges of assaulting a police officer during an incident on 30 October last year, both in Powell Street, Aberystwyth and at Aberystwyth Police Station.

She had also originally denied a charge of criminal damage to a door belonging to Wales and West Housing Association on the same date.

At the hearing, ahead of a trial, Harvey pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc 476 McNamara, PS 70 Davies, and Pc 1212 Rees, as well as the criminal damage charge.

Two other charges of assaults on police officers were dismissed with no evidence offered.

Magistrates, who heard that Harvey is already serving a jail term for separate offences, said that the offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Harvey “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property”, magistrates ruled, and said it was “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature.”

Magistrates jailed Harvey for a total of 12 weeks, to run consecutively to her current sentence.

She must also pay a total of £520 in compensation to the police officers.