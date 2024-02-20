A 78-year-old Waunfawr man who turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle and caused a crash has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 February that John Gwyn Jones, of 8 Maesceinion, was driving a Vauxhall Combo on the A487 towards Bow Street on 3 July last year.
The court heard that Jones, 78, “has gone to turn into an unclassified road which leads towards Penrhyn-Coch” and went “directly into the path of a Volkswagen Golf causing a collision.”
Jones was fined £80, handed six penalty points, and must pay £110 costs and a £32 surcharge.