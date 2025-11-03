A Waunfawr man has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to the assault of another man in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Charlie Jones, of 59 Maesceinion, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.
The 21-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in October to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Alan Kersuady in Llanbadarn Fawr on 21 March this year
Magistrates handed Jones a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work.
Jones was also ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £250.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
