A ST DOGMAELS man is due in court today [Wednesday, 11 January] charged with sending a fake bomb through the post to a home in a Cornwall village.
Lee Moody was charged by Devon & Cornwall Police in connection to an incident in Flushing near Falmouth, on Sunday 8 January.
The 58-year-old has been charged with that on 21 December at Guildford, Surrey, he “dispatched by means of post an article namely a homemade mocked explosive device with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property.”
He is due to appear before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 January.
Homes in Flushing were evacuated in the early hours of Sunday, 8 January to reports of a suspicious package at one of the homes in the road, with bomb squads called out to investigate the package.