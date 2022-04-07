Woman accused of obstructing police officer

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 8th April 2022 8:00 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A MACHYNLLETH woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny obstructing a police officer.

Elanor Birchall, of Pandy, Llanwrin, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to obstructing or resisting Pc 910 Ian Chattun in Aberystwyth on 2 March.

Birchall is set to stand trial for the charge on 9 June at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until the trial date.

More About:

MachynllethAberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0