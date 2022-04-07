Woman accused of obstructing police officer
Friday 8th April 2022 8:00 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
A MACHYNLLETH woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny obstructing a police officer.
Elanor Birchall, of Pandy, Llanwrin, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.
The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to obstructing or resisting Pc 910 Ian Chattun in Aberystwyth on 2 March.
Birchall is set to stand trial for the charge on 9 June at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until the trial date.
