Woman accused of obstructing police officer

A MACHYNLLETH woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny obstructing a police officer.

Elanor Birchall, of Pandy, Llanwrin, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to obstructing or resisting Pc 910 Ian Chattun in Aberystwyth on 2 March.

Birchall is set to stand trial for the charge on 9 June at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.