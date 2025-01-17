A Llanfair Clydogau woman who appeared in court to admit assaulting three police officers on Christmas Day in Lampeter has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Rebecca Niner, of Cefn Foelallt Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Watson, Pc Gibby, and Pc John in Lampeter on 25 December.
Magistrates handed Niner a 12-month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Niner was ordered by magistrates to pay a total of £180 in compensation to the officers.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.