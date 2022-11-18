Woman fined for drunk and disorderly behaviour
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Sunday 20th November 2022 7:00 am
Share
(Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
An Aberystwyth woman has been fined after admitting drunk and disorderly behaviour.
Tina Loveridge, of 6 Bryn yr Eglwys, Grays Inn Road, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on South Road in Aberystwyth on 6 October this year when she appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 25-year-old was fined £60 by magistrates.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £24.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |