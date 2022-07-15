Woman handed community order after assaulting police officers

A CENARTH woman who assaulted two police officers during an incident in Cardigan has been handed a community order by magistrates.

Elizabeth Dalzell, of 24 Danygraig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 July.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting PCSO 8182 Huw Williams, and PS Gemma Gladwin on Morgan Street in Cardigan on 30 May this year.

The officers had attended after Dalzell was seen using threatening words or behaviour, a charge which she also admitted.

Dalzell also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail after missing a court appearance on 31 May.

Dalzell was sentenced to a 12 month community order to include 15 rehabilitation activity days.