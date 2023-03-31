A PENPARCAU woman has been jailed by magistrates for being drunk and “acting in an anti-social manner” in Aberystwyth.
Kirsten Davies, of 62 Garth Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by “acting in an anti-social manner and being found intoxicated in a public place” in Aberystwyth on 28 March.
Magistrates jailed Davies - who was subject to a court order imposed in August last year - for 12 weeks saying she has a "flagrant disregard for court orders."
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.