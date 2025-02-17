A woman has been jailed for 18 weeks by magistrates for an assault and criminal damage in Penparcau.
Georgia Simpson, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 27-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting Miriam Amer in Maes Maelor, and also denied damaging perfume and a television to the value of £280.
Simpson changed her plea to guilty at a hearing in January.
The offences were committed while Simpson was the subject of orders for other offences.
Sentencing Simpson to a total of 18 weeks in jail, magistrates said Simpson “shows complete disregard for people and property and court orders with history of repetitive breaches.”
Simpson must also pay £200 compensation.