Woman ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work after Aberystwyth pub assault
Sunday 27th November 2022
An Ystrad Meurig woman has been ordered to undertake unpaid work after admitting assault.
Rachel Swallow, of 2 Ger y Llan, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mike Putt at the Mill Inn on Mill Street in Aberystwyth on 13 June this year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 42-year-old was handed a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work as well as rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay £200 in compensation, prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.
