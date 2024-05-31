A woman who drove along Park Avenue in Aberystwyth will while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has banned from the road for two years.
Hanna Price, of 21 Orchard Close, Churchstoke, Montgomery, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped while driving on Park Avenue on 11 May this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Price had 95 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified Price from driving for 24 months.
She was also handed a community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban.
Price must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim fund surcharge.