An Ysbyty Ystwyth man has been banned from the road for 17 months for driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Thomas Potter, of Caravan, Ty Capel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 March,
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped while driving in Ysbyty Ystwyth on 30 October last year.
Tests showed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Potter, who original denied the charge, changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates disqualified Potter from driving for 17 months and handed him a £405 fine.
He just also pay prosecution costs of £400 as well as a victim fund of £162.