Ystrad Meurig man to be sentenced in Crown Court for extreme animal pornography
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 24th May 2022 2:29 pm
Share
(Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AN YSTRAD Meurig man will be sentenced later at Crown Court next month after admitting possessing dozens of extreme pornographic images of intercourse with animals.
Dean Harper, of Sisial y Pin, Ffair Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The 65-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing on 27 April to possessing a total of 61 extreme pornographic images portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal.
The images “portrayed in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal which was grossly offensive.”
Following a pre-sentence report, magistrates decided to send the case to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on 1 June.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |