ONE way systems and road layout changes in four major Ceredigion towns introduced at the height of the coronavirus pandemic are officially here to stay after Ceredigion County Council made the orders for the temporary moves to be made permanent.
Last year, Ceredigion County Council temporarily reintroduced some of the elements of the safe zones.
The council then held a consultation on whether the changes should become permanent.
Despite dozens of objections to the scheme during the consultation, Cabinet members pushed ahead with plans to keep the changes in July this year.
In Aberystwyth widened pavements will be retained at Pier Street, Chalybeate Street and Terrace Road as well as permanently replacing disabled badge holders only on Market Street with prohibition of waiting at any time, with similar retained on the western side of Pier Street.
A goods vehicle loading bay will be retained on Chalybeate Street, Pier Street, Terrace Road and Portland Street, along with no waiting and disabled badge holders parking 9am to 5pm, and sections on Baker Street, Laura Street and Eastgate.
One-way traffic will be retained on Pier Street, Bath Street and Terrace Road, with restrictions on turning on Eastgate, King Street, Portland Street, Portland Road, Queens Road and Bath Street.
In Aberaeron, widened pavements will be retained at Market Street and disabled badge holder parking on the same street as well as no waiting here and Cadwgan Place, extended to Quay Parade junction, and blue badge parking on Victoria Street and Alban Square.
One-way traffic will be retained at Lower Regent Street, with turning restrictions at Waterloo Street and Glan y Môr.
In Cardigan sections of widened footway will be retained at a number of town centre locations, along with the introduction of a loading bay on High Street, disabled badge holders-only parking 8am to 6pm nearby and a prohibition of waiting at any time on a section of High Street while retaining it on Priory Street and Pendre.
Plans also include retaining one-way traffic flow on College Row and new one-ways on Pwllhai and Chancery Lane, along with restrictions on turns from Upper Mwldan onto College Row.
In New Quay, prohibition of parking will be permanently introduced on South John Street and disabled badge only parking retained on Glanmor Terrace, as well as one way traffic on Water Street and turning restrictions on Marine Terrace and High Street.
The restricted parking changes were made permanent on 20 November, while the one-way system changes will officially become a permanent feature of towns from 20 December.