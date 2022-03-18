Covid test centres to close this month

ABERYSTWYTH’S Covid test centre is to close at the end of March.

The PCR test centre, which has been a mainstay of the Canolfan Rheidol car park along Boulevard San Brieuc for the last two years, along with others across west Wales, are to close at the end of the month, Hywel Dda Health Board has confirmed.

Steve Moore, Chief Executive said: “We wish to extend our thanks to the Welsh and UK governments, Sodexo, Guardwatch and the teams of staff who have delivered this testing service efficiently and effectively for our public.

“We are still not out of the woods, however, as Covid-19 continues to circulate widely and remains highly transmissible. I encourage everyone to keep up with the safe behaviours that we know work to protect against the virus - regular hand washing, wearing a face covering where required, keeping a safe distance, and ensuring adequate ventilation when indoors with other people. If you develop Covid-19 symptoms or wider cold/flu like symptoms, please stay home if you can until you’re better so we can minimise further spread and continue to protect our communities and especially those who are vulnerable.”