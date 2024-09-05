Cardigan will be bursting with creativity as a major new craft event comes to Cardigan Castle this weekend.
Craft Festival Wales, which takes place between Friday 6 and Sunday 8 September, welcomes makers and visitors from across the UK, giving visitors the opportunity to meet the makers and buy their unique handmade craft.
The event is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team, Ceredigion County Council, Arts Council of Wales and QEST (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust).
Craft Festival is a not-for-profit enterprise led by Sarah James MBE, who was born and bred in Cardigan. Over twenty years, her team has built a reputation for curating the finest contemporary craft events in the UK, including the multi-award winning Craft Festival in Bovey Tracey, Devon.
Speaking about the event Sarah James said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Craft Festival to my home town. It’s been wonderful to work with Ceredigion County Council and many Ceredigion organisations and individuals to make this happen.
“The exhibitors at Craft Festival Wales have been selected for the quality and originality of their work – and this includes many local craft professionals – with many from mid and West Wales, and many travelling to Cardigan for the first time from across the UK”.
The event also includes craft workshops, demonstrations and talks by leading makers including Keith Brymer-Jones the potter, author and broadcaster; Ashraf Hanna, the international acclaimed ceramic who is based in Pembrokeshire; and Ann Catrin Evans a sculptor and jeweller from Caernarfon who is a winner of numerous Crowns at the Eisteddfod. Talks will be delivered in English and Welsh.
A programme of pre-bookable adult craft workshops is available, so everyone can get involved in making. Spaces are still available to join ceramic artist Kate Glanville for plate or tile decorating; Llio James from Talybont for weaving; and Helen Hickman from Nellie and Eve who will guide beginners to crochet using hand dyed Cambrian wool.
There is also a rich programme of free craft activities for children, plus performances by Small World Theatre, cyfarwydd story-teller Ceri John Phillips, The Tea Cosies and Hijinx. The live music programme includes Bwca, Mari Mathias, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Howni Shanty Group from Aberporth, plus The Disclaimers featuring Cardigan’s very own Brychan Llyr and Gareth Davies.
Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle runs from 6-8 September.
Tickets cost £7 in advance online.
Children under 18 years enter free with an adult ticket holder.
Visit www.craftfestival.co.uk/wales or www.craftfestival.co.uk/cymru