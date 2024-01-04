The walk at Craig y Garn and the Tryweryn Trail originally scheduled for 10 January will take place on Friday, 12 January.
This walk takes in the rarely visited craggy top of Craig y Garn to the north of the Afon Tryweryn, returning along a delightful riverside trail.
Our route starts from the National White Water Centre, rising gradually across fields to the base of Craig y Garn.
We then make the short but steeper ascent to the 461-metre summit to enjoy extensive all-round views.
Returning from the summit, we follow footpaths back towards the river to finish our walk with a gentle woodland walk along its banks. We are hoping that the café will be open for tea/coffee after the walk.
Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk.
It will start at 10.30am at the National White Water Centre on the A4212 near Frongoch (grid ref SH891401).
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there. The walk is expected to finish at around 3pm.
This circular route is five-and-a-half miles and graded moderate.
For more information, contact the leader, Adrian, on 01341 422893.
Glasdir Copper Mine awaits us on Tuesday, 16 January.
This walk visits the fascinating remains of the copper mines, hidden in a peaceful rural setting at the southern edge of Coed y Brenin.
The site was initially worked as opencast in the 1850s but later on underground workings were opened too.
There are now well-waymarked walking trails through the area with information boards describing the old buildings and workings.
From the starting point near Llanelltyd our route follows the Afon Mawddach upstream, initially on paths and then along a quiet road, before taking a footpath up to the mine.
After walking through the old mine workings we head further uphill to join the Precipice Walk high above the steep sides of Foel Cynwch.
From here, weather permitting, we hope to experience wonderful views of the Mawddach Estuary.
Reaching the shores of Llyn Cynwch, we turn off the main path to head down on a permissive path through fields, continuing back to the start on a quiet lane.
This moderate, seven-mile circular walk starts at 10am and finished at around 3pm. Meet at the SNPA car park at Llanelltyd (grid ref SH718192).
Contact the walk leader, Liz, on 01341 422223 or 07932 813137 for further details.