AN at risk north Ceredigion school is celebrating the success of its forest and beach schools which aim to teach children of their natural surroundings.
Ysgol Craig y Wylfa in Borth runs a series of forest and beach schools throughout the year to teach children about the nature that surrounds them and other hands-on skills.
A wooded area of the school grounds has been specially set up with campfire with parents and volunteers visiting the school regularly to teach the pupils skills such as making a shelter, dying wool out of plants and vegetables/ fruit within the school ground, cooking, making fires, making charcoal and using it to make leaf drawings.
The pupils also venture down to the beach where they learn about seaweed, enjoy some beach art and look for sources of water.