Crash shuts road as police urge drivers to avoid area
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Thursday 21st July 2022 9:31 am
A ROAD has closed following a crash this morning.
North Wales Police (NWP) said the A496 through Dyffryn Ardudwy had been affected.
A police spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing rtc the A496 is closed through Dyffyn Ardudwy. Please avoid the area if possible thank you for your assistance with this.”
We’ll bring you more news as we get it.
