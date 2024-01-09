A crazy group of dippers are braving two-degree water temperatures daily to raise money for some cash-strapped local causes.
The Mach Dippers started dipping every day of January in 2019 to get outside, create community and hopefully raise some much-needed cash.
What started as an idea between three mates from Machynlleth, has spread through the town for five years now, bringing as many as 50 people down from the hills to swim in the icy waters of the river Dyfi and Eryri National Park.
This year the Mach Dippers are getting serious, hoping to raise £3,000 for three local causes- Mach Youth Club, Eginiad (providing free and low-cost well-being sessions in the Dyfi Valley area), and the Biscuit Fund which helps people in financial crisis.
Toby Spaven, a builder from Machynlleth, borrowed the idea from a friend in Yorkshire to see through the bitter winter months and realised something bigger could be made from throwing themselves in an icy river.
Toby, 45, said: "It started as just three of us and we wanted more people to join and share the pain and for moral support.
"It’s to raise money but lots of people who join in say they do it for their own mental health.
"It’s a great way to embrace the dark, cold days of winter and to meet up with people each day is really important, especially for those people working and living alone.
"It’s freezing cold and each day I can’t believe I am actually going to take my clothes off and get in the water when there is frost on the ground.
"But we all say 'you never regret a dip' and afterward my skin is tingling and I feel amazing!"
In the first year Mach Dippers raised money for Crisis homeless support, then MIND Cymru, but in the pandemic, their focus turned to more local causes.
Toby added: "Lots of us dippers were working or volunteering for cash-strapped local causes.
"We were seeing the increase in financial precarity and general hardship locally increase so much.
"It made sense that we directed our fundraising efforts towards the causes we were working in and seeing the need for in our local area."
The group usually raises over £5,000 per year, bracing air temperatures of minus 10 for the healthy thrill of the dip and funding the local causes close to their hearts.
They make sure to pick safe spots for their daily wild swimming ventures, often followed by hot chocolate and chips shared around afterward for good measure.
Hermit Crab Cafe in Machynlleth also sponsors them with discounted drinks and cake to warm up the frosty bunch.
To donate visit their JustGiving page. If you'd like to join their dips get in touch via the JustGiving page and follow them on Instagram for daily updates.