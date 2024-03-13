South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has raised £1,000 for Cancer Research Wales with a raffle smashing all previous records.
The farmers’ co-operative is delighted.
SCC Managing Director, Alan Wyn Jones said: “Our annual Christmas raffle is a big event for all the staff and there’s much enthusiasm.
“There were a number of great prizes, donated by our suppliers, and we would like to thank them for their generosity.
“The funds raised will aid in advancing crucial research initiatives, supporting patients, and ultimately working towards a future free from the burden of cancer.”
Raffle organiser Haf Williams: “We are grateful to our employees and suppliers for their generosity. The funds raised will make a meaningful impact on the ongoing efforts of Cancer Research Wales.”
Cancer Research Wales Communications and Marketing Manager Iwan Rhys Roberts said: “We’re very grateful to the fantastic staff at South Caernarfon Creameries and their suppliers for supporting Cancer Research Wales. We are an independent Welsh charity and the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales for Wales. This kind and generous donation will go towards helping our work of transforming the lives of people affected by cancer and reducing the impact of cancer in Wales. Diolch yn fawr iawn, iawn.”