Cancer Research Wales Communications and Marketing Manager Iwan Rhys Roberts said: “We’re very grateful to the fantastic staff at South Caernarfon Creameries and their suppliers for supporting Cancer Research Wales. We are an independent Welsh charity and the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales for Wales. This kind and generous donation will go towards helping our work of transforming the lives of people affected by cancer and reducing the impact of cancer in Wales. Diolch yn fawr iawn, iawn.”