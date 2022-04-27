Creatives took part in Easter exhibition

Helen (above) brought the outside in, by creating a tree that intruded into a room ( N/a )

ARTISTS had a busy Easter, taking part in an exhibition on Anglesey.

Veronica Calarco from Dolgellau and Helen Walker Brown from Talysarn exhibited their work in Bodfa Continuum at Plas Bodfa.

The exhibition, which started on 9 April and ran until 24, combined history, storytelling, and contemporary art, occupying the entirety of Plas Bodfa.

A total of 69 creative projects from over 77 artists, makers and creative people made up the exhibition, including Veronica and Helen.

Veronica is a printmaker who recently completed a PHD from Aberystwyth University.

In 2014 she established Stiwdio Maelor an artist residency program in Corris.

Veronica is currently lecturing in Printmaking at Aberystwyth University and the recipient of a Joy Welch grant.

Veronica installed her baskets on the stairs ( N/a )

This grant is funding a post-doctoral research project We live with the land / The land as other.

For nine years she has been making baskets from prints and found or donated yarn.

A selection of her baskets were installed on the stairs up to the attic as part of Bodfa Continuum.

Helen is an artist and an educator who focuses on the natural world.

Her work for Bodfa Continuum brought the outside in, creating a large tree that intruded into a room; part mural, part real.

The walls would become part of the environment and painted in earthy woodland colours with suggestions of plant life and trees.