Aberystwyth Crematorium has donated £3,000 to Hector’s House, a suicide crisis and prevention charity.
This is on top of a £3,000 donation to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at Hywel Dda Health Board, as reported recently in the Cambrian News.
The crematorium is also making plans to donate to Ty Hafan, with another cheque presentation is in the pipeline.
Aberystwyth crematorium participates in the ICCM metals recycling scheme where all metals left behind from a cremation get collected by a company called Orthometals and are recycled. These can include metal orthopaedic implants. In return we receive monies that we are then able to donate back out into our local community. They have one collection a year.
As well as raising money for local good causes, Aberystwyth Crematorium held its annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service on Friday, 15 December.
The service was the highest attended so far, with around 100 people there.
“We were so humbled by the turn out and the feedback we have had from those who attended,” said crematorium manager Rachel Harrison.
“It was a very special evening.”
If you missed the service you can watch it back via the link posted to the crematorium’s Facebook page.
The festive gathering provides a valuable opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas, a time when people can particularly feel their losses.
The service includeda selection of readings and popular Christmas Carols and was free to attend.
Visitors were able to write messages to their loved ones on tags which were added to a memory tree. They were also able to light candles. The service included a photo slideshow with photographs of loved ones.
They were also be able to post cards, letters and messages in the crematorium’s Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box, which was installed earlier this year as another way for the bereaved to feel a connection with their loved ones.
For more information, visit www.aberystwythcrem.co.uk