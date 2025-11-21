Côr Meibion Aberystwyth is gearing up for a series of pre-Christmas events.
The choir, under Alwyn Evans, Director of Music, and accompanist Elenid Thomas, will take part in the Aberystwyth Town Mayor's Concert at 7pm on 27 November at the Morlan. Aberystwyth Silver Band, Triano and Plascrug School Choir will also perform. Entry is free.
From 1pm on 29 November they will help launch the town's Christmas celebrations in Baker Street.
Llanerchaeron Christmas Fair, near Aberaeron, is next on 6 December from 11am.
The choir will sing carols at Tesco/M&S Aberystwyth on 17, 18 and 22 December, all at 11.30am. This will be in support of the Rotary Club of Aberystwyth’s Christmas collection for local charities.
