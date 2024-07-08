Criccieth RNLI was called out to help two jet-skiers.
At 2.45pm on 6 July, Criccieth lifeboat was launched following reports that two jet-skiers had fallen off their craft and needed rescuing off Black Rock Sands beach.
The lifeboat was launched immediately but another jet-ski had picked up the casualties and taken them ashore where a Gwynedd Council beach patrol officer was waiting, alongside members of Criccieth Coastguard.
Casualty care was required so two RNLI crew swam ashore to provide care until an ambulance arrived.