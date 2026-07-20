An entrepreneur from Criccieth has secured partnerships with five of the UK’s best-known retailers after transforming a business that began in his bedroom into one of Britain’s fastest-growing hair loss brands.
Jamie Shepherd, 38, has announced that Hair Guru London is now stocked by Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Coast and Oasis.
Jamie founded the company following his own experience with hair loss and frustration with products already available. What started as a small bedroom business has grown into a nationally recognised brand and a trending success on TikTok Shop. His products are said to have been used by celebrities including Robbie Williams and comedian Mo Gilligan.
Jamie said: “If you’d told me as a kid growing up in Criccieth that one day a business I’d started in my bedroom would be stocked by five major British retailers, I genuinely wouldn’t have believed you.”
“These are brands I’ve known all my life. I remember my mum taking me to most of them in Bangor as a child. To see Hair Guru London sitting alongside them is one of those moments where you have to stop and take it all in.”
The idea for Hair Guru London came from Jamie’s own struggle with hair loss.
After spending years trying products that failed to give him the natural look he wanted, he decided to develop his own alternative using cotton fibres instead of the keratin traditionally used throughout the industry.
“Hair loss has a huge impact on confidence, and I experienced that first-hand. I remember looking in the mirror and thinking there had to be a better solution than what was already on the market.”
“Hair Guru London wasn’t born from a business plan. It came from a personal frustration and a determination to build the product I wished I’d found years earlier.”
The company quickly found an audience through honest demonstrations on social media, with transformation videos reaching millions of people and helping establish the brand as one of the UK’s leading names in cosmetic hair fibres.
Before launching Hair Guru London full time, Jamie spent more than a decade living in London, building a career in television with ITV and the BBC.
However, a serious scooter accident forced him to step away from the industry and reassess what came next.
“At the time it felt like my world had been turned upside down. Looking back now, it was the moment that pushed me to give Hair Guru my full attention.”
“Sometimes the biggest setbacks end up taking you exactly where you’re supposed to be.”
Today Jamie runs Hair Guru London from Bali, leading a remote team while continuing to build a proudly British business focused on customers across the UK.
“People often think you need a big office in London to build a successful British company, but that’s simply not true anymore.”
“I grew up in Criccieth, built my career in London, and today I’m growing Hair Guru London from Bali. Technology has changed what’s possible, but our customers, our fulfilment and our focus have always remained in Britain.”
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