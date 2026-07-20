Criccieth Starlight Players have had a busy summer rehearsing for their current show, ‘Allo Allo 2 – The Camembert Caper’, but still found time to fundraise and present £750 for Blood Bikes Wales.
Eight members took part in the Great Strait Raft Run in May, where competitors paddle a home-made raft from Felinheli to Menai Bridge.
Secretary Kate Dunn said: “We always have a fancy dress theme and this year we were the ‘Mad Hatters’ – all wearing crazy decorated hats with the raft adorned with a huge tea pot!
“Our chosen charity this year was Blood Bikes Wales, which is a 100 per cent volunteer charity who provide a free courier service to the NHS.
“We learned that they transport blood samples, plasma and donated human milk amongst other items, all across Wales. We were delighted to meet one of their volunteer riders who brought along one of the bikes to the raft race.
The raft race itself was a huge success and great fun, and once all our sponsorship money was in we arranged to present a cheque to the charity at one of our rehearsals. “Their Fundraising Officer, Sioned, and rider, Clive, were happy to explain more about the charity and its work, and to answer questions from our members”
‘Allo Allo 2’ starts tonight. Performances will take place on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm on 21 and 28 July, and 4, 11, 18 and 25 August in the Criccieth Memorial Hall. Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets are available on the door or via www.thestarlightplayers.com.
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