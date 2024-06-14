A Criccieth man has been ordered to pay over £1,000 in fines and costs after Gwynedd Council successfully prosecuted him for illegally dumping rubbish.
The council warns others this selfish act will not be tolerated, using this as an example of how they can work with the community to stamp out environmental crime.
Len Evans of 1 Gerddi Arfonia, Criccieth appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates on 6 June where he admitted fly-tipping on the bank of Afon Dwyfach under the bridge at Pont Beddau, Rhoslan near Criccieth.
Magistrates fined him £769. He was also ordered to pay £390 in costs and surcharges, and £100 compensation to the council for clearing the site.
This follows an investigation by Gwynedd’s Street Enforcement Service, after a member of the public lodged a complaint of rubbish being dumped at the riverside.
Council officers found a wooden pallet, cardboard boxes and five bags of rubbish and traced them to the defendant. Magistrates heard Mr Evans had collected the items from a premises at Criccieth, telling the owner he would properly and legally dispose of them. He unlawfully dumped the rubbish at Rhoslan instead.
Mr Evans was ordered to pay a fixed penalty notice but after he failed to pay the total sum demanded, the council had little option other than to prosecute.
Gwynedd council’s Streetscene Manager said: “Matters such as fly-tipping and graffiti are environmental crimes and Cyngor Gwynedd has the power to issue fixed penalty notices and even prosecute those found responsible.
“We are satisfied by the court’s decision and hope this sends a clear message to people of the consequences of such selfish actions.
“There is no excuse for littering and dumping rubbish – not only does it have a negative effect on the look and feel of a local area, but it can also pose a risk to the health of local people, pollute the environment and damage wildlife.
“We would urge people to make sure that they dispose of their waste responsibly and legally. Use the regular waste and recycling services and if you’re having clear-out take your extra waste to the local recycling centre. Details of all centres are available on the council’s website.
“Alternatively, consider selling or swapping unwanted items via online communities or donating to charity.
“You can also arrange for the council to pick up bulky items or ask a registered waste disposal firm. Although there is a fee for bulky-waste pick-up, this case from the Eifionydd area shows that it is significantly less than the charges and fines the courts can impose.
“The council would also like to thank the members of the public who reported this instance of fly-tipping. Don’t forget, anyone can report these sorts of environmental crimes on the council’s website or on the apGwynedd app.”
Details of waste and recycling services, the councils recycling centres and how to arrange the bulky waste service are available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling.
Further information about fly-tipping is available on the Fly-Tipping Action Wales website:
https://www.flytippingactionwales.org/en