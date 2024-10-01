Police in Criccieth have arrested eight youths in four days in an effort to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.
On 27 September dispersal powers were put in place following criminal damage in the town centre. Three youths were arrested following.
Three more were arrested on Saturday and Sunday in relation to other anti-social behaviour and bailed with conditions for youth intervention work.
One youth was arrested again for breaching bail conditions. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Caernarfon Youth Court on 30 September.
Another youth was arrested on suspicion of public order and shoplifting on 30 September,. He has been bailed with conditions for youth intervention work and will be subject to curfew checks.
Police also arrested a young male on suspicion of shoplifting and criminal damage in relation to three plant pots on the square in Criccieth. He has been charged with the offences and will appear in youth court.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “We understand the impact that persistent anti-social behaviour is having on the community in Criccieth.
“We will continue to use all available powers to clamp down on the unacceptable behaviour.
“I am grateful for the continued support from residents and would encourage anyone who wishes to attend the library in Criccieth on Wednesday October 2nd between 4.30-6pm to speak with police about their views on extending Public Space Protection Order.”
Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour can report it to police via their website or by calling 101.