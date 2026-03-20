Jet skiers in difficulty at sea have been rescued by Criccieth RNLI.
Lifeboat volunteers were called to a broken down jet ski off Penychain headland at 4.15pm on 18 March.
The jet ski had two riders, with one person suffering from the effects of the cold.
The lifeboat launched and located the casualties.
Following medical assessment, both riders were bought onboard the lifeboat and the jet ski towed.
On arrival at Criccieth, the crew were met by the coastguard and a paramedic, who further assessed the casualty.
“We’re pleased to report the situation was brought to a safe conclusion thanks to the swift actions of all involved,” Criccieth RNLI said.
If you see anyone in difficulty at sea, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
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