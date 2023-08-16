A road in Gwynedd will close next Saturday to allow Criccieth Lifeboat station to hold an open day.
On 26 August, the road outside the lifeboat station will close to non-residents from 9am-5.30pm.
Lifeboat crew members are looking forward to welcoming the public to the open day.
A station spokesperson said: "Both Lifeboats will be on display and we’ll once again be joined by representatives from other emergency services including North Wales Fire and Rescue Service / Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub Gogledd Cymru, North Wales Police, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, Gwylwyr y Glannau Criccieth / Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team (subject to operational availability).
"We’ll also have a host of family friendly activities and entertainment, fundraising stalls and a hog roast too. Please note, the road leading past the station will be closed to non-residents via a formal road closure notice between 9am and 5.30pm, this is to ensure the safety of the public."