Criccieth shows its support for Ukraine

Criccieth Castle lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag ( Ian Ballinger )

Criccieth Castle lit up blue and yellow last Wednesday (16 March) in support of the people of Ukraine.

This striking image, by Ian Ballinger, captures the dramatic sight of the castle across the shore.

The people of the town also showed their support with a vigil last Sunday (20 March). It started at 7pm on the Maes (Nisa/Caffi Cwrt side).

A vigil took place in Criccieth on Sunday ( Rich Wilcock )

A collection was held to raise funds for DEC Cymru, a group of charities helping Ukraine.

Rich Wilcock from Criccieth Life said: “Thanks to all the people of Criccieth who came to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Over 200 attended. Thanks to Pryderi Llwyd Jones for leading. A message was read out from MP Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP who was unable to attend. Thanks to Gwyneth Glyn for singing. £855 was raised to be donated to the DEC charities supporting the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.”For more, see Criccieth Life’s Facebook page.