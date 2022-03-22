Criccieth shows its support for Ukraine
Subscribe newsletter
Criccieth Castle lit up blue and yellow last Wednesday (16 March) in support of the people of Ukraine.
This striking image, by Ian Ballinger, captures the dramatic sight of the castle across the shore.
The people of the town also showed their support with a vigil last Sunday (20 March). It started at 7pm on the Maes (Nisa/Caffi Cwrt side).
A collection was held to raise funds for DEC Cymru, a group of charities helping Ukraine.
Rich Wilcock from Criccieth Life said: “Thanks to all the people of Criccieth who came to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Over 200 attended. Thanks to Pryderi Llwyd Jones for leading. A message was read out from MP Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP who was unable to attend. Thanks to Gwyneth Glyn for singing. £855 was raised to be donated to the DEC charities supporting the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.”For more, see Criccieth Life’s Facebook page.
The plight of the people in Ukraine has spurred our communities to action. See how other people have been helping in this week’s edition of the Cambrian News
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |