Criccieth has been placed under another dispersal order following further incidents of anti-social behaviour.
North Wales Police say have released details of the dispersal order, along with a map of the area it covers, on social media.
Gwynedd Council placed Criccieth, Caernarfon and Pwllheli under Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) just last month following ‘new and increasing types of anti-social behaviour’.
The order gave police additional powers within those areas to tackle specific nuisances or issues.
Gwynedd Police said on Friday, 13 September: “A further Dispersal Power has been put in place covering the area of Criccieth as seen on the attached map.
“Inspector Jones has authorised the power to be used by officers to direct people causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour in the area to leave. This will remain in force until 17:49 on the 14th of September
“Any person who fails to comply with the direction of an officer to leave the area or fails to surrender items that are or likely to cause anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted.
“Those young people who run away, you will still be prosecuted if you remain within the area noted in the attached map or fail to comply with the direction of officers.”