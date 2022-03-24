Criminal cash used for community project

Your Community your choice awards 2022; PCC Andy Dunbobbin visit to meet members of Dyffryn and Talybont Regeneration Group, PCC Andy Dunbobbin and Kathleen Aikman walk along the spot where the riverside walk will be built. Picture Mandy Jones ( Mandy Jones )

COMMUNITY-spirited neighbours who brought to life disused land in a Gwynedd village are building a new riverside walk thanks to cash seized from criminals.

Y Tir, part of the Dyffryn Ardydwy and Talybont Regeneration Group, is aiming to recruit a small army of young volunteers from the surrounding area as part of a plan to ‘banish boredom’ and bring young people and local villagers together.

The group formed in May last year to transform waste land in the centre of the village into 28 allotments and an orchard.

The allotments have since become a hive of activity and have helped to unite generations and connect villagers of all ages.

Now, the community project is expanding its work to include a picturesque new riverside walk connecting two sides of the village thanks to a £2,500 grant from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s Your Community Your Choice Fund.

The initiative, also supported by the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and North Wales Police, is in its ninth year.

Grandmother-of-ten Kathleen Aikman, Y Tir Coordinator, said the grant would give young people the opportunity to develop new skills and expand their work experience in preparation for future employment.

She said: “There’s nothing for young people to do here at all. The swimming pool is closed, the youth club’s not running and because of Covid, young people have got into the habit of staying in their bedrooms playing on devices. It’s much healthier to be out in the open air.

“We’re hoping Coleg Meirion Dwyfor will help us to recruit young people to get involved.

“A lot of people have said they are keen to come onboard and now we have some money we will be able to do it as before we didn’t quite know how we could achieve our plans. We’ve applied for various grants and this is the best one we’ve received so far.

“The walk follows the stream and goes across two fields, ending up at the Gwynedd Pentre Uchaf Retirement Home. It’s going to cost a little bit of money to develop but now we have the cheque we’re going to get to work as soon as the weather is suitable.”

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am delighted that my Your Community Your Choice fund continues to support community projects across North Wales.

“This unique fund is a demonstration of people power in action because it allows our communities to decide which projects should get financial support through our on-line voting system.

“There is an element of poetic justice in using money obtained through crime to address the problem of crime in our communities.

“It’s turning bad money into good and it’s making a real difference because it is local people who recognise and understand their local issues and how to solve them.”

Y Tir began the cultivating land in September last year and have since developed 28 allotments opposite the village hall. The land is owned by social housing provider ADRA which bought it from Gwynedd Council and is leased by the group for the benefit of the village.

Kathleen, 74, said: “A lot of people who don’t know each other have signed up for allotments – there’s so much excitement. Then we had the idea of a river walk. It’s basically a flood plain so you cannot build houses there.