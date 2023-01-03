Critics have voiced concerns over the new Dyfi Bridge flood alleviation works after serious flooding on the A487 in Machynlleth last week.
Water blocked the major A487 north-south link through the town under the railway bridge in Doll Street for more than 24 hours from Wednesday morning (4 January).
The fire service was called to the scene early that day after three vehicles were trapped in flood water, with some occupants rescued by wading crews.
The flooding under the railway bridge comes ahead of specific measures being put in place as part of the Welsh Government’s Dyfi Bridge scheme, currently under construction, which is designed to alleviate flooding issues.
A Welsh Government spokesperson assured concerned residents that flood bunds and a pumping facility - to take on flood water to be released once it subsides - built into the scheme would be able to prevent flooding under the bridge entirely.
County councillor and lifelong Machynlleth resident, Michael Williams, called on the Welsh Government to launch an immediate investigation into the flooding to ensure new measures will prevent it in the future.
“We must do the best we can to prevent flooding under the railway bridge,” he said.
“That’s what these tanks are supposedly for, because the problem of flooding under the railway bridge was recognised right at the beginning. We are relying on the people who are knowledgeable in that field to come up with appropriate schemes.
“The Welsh Government needs to immediately investigate why this flooding took place underneath the railway bridge. It was more serious this time there’s no doubt about it.”
Environmental regulator Natural Resources Wales issued several flood warnings in and around Machynlleth.
Former Tywyn councillor Mike Stevens – a long-time critic of the Dyfi Bridge project – said: “This new Dyfi bridge is a monumental waste of money, a colossal mistake and a disaster for this part of Wales.
“The new bridge will achieve nothing as the route will continue to flood and cause chaos.
“The Welsh government’s plan to use pumps to discharge the water is very naïve and short sighted to expect it to solve the problem. Where are they going to pump the water to?
“When the Dyfi is in full flood on a high tide all the pumps in the world will not reduce the water level as the river backs up.
“It is impossible to stop flooding of the road as it has to dip under the low railway bridge precisely where new route goes to.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Protection against flooding events closing the new road over the Afon Dyfi are being built into the scheme.
“Flood bunds have been designed into the scheme to protect both the new road and the Eco Centre along with the provision of a permanently fixed pumping facility that will remove any flood water from under the railway bridge.”