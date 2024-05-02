A Croeslan schoolboy has raised money for charity by walking two miles every day.
Caio Glyn Thomas, 13, of Croeslan, Llandysul, who walked 2 miles every day in March to raise money for Diabetes UK.
Caio Glyn was diagnosed with T1 Diabetes at 5 years old, and has taken part in many events over the years to raise money for this worthy cause.
As part of Diabetes UK's '62 Miles in March' campaign, Caio Glyn - along with his sister Gwenlli, his Mam and his dog Blaidd - completed 2 miles each day throughout the month.
The family have thanked all who sponsored Caio Glyn and helped him raise £770.