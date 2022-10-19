Crowds gather along prom to cheer Kai on as he smashes Rickshaw Challenge
Kai taking on the Rickshaw Challenge in Aberystwyth on Wednesday
MORE than one hundred people lined the promenade earlier today to cheer on Aberystwyth teen Kai Frisby as he completed the local leg of the Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.
The 16-year-old was joined by TV presenter, Matt Baker, and together they took on the Rickshaw challenge as it made one of its five stops around the country in Aberystwyth.
Following the completion of the Aberystwyth leg, Matt Baker said: “Kai’s absolutely smashed it, he’s such an inspiration. There’s some quirky little inclines around here, but Kai’s been superb. He’s an athlete already, so he’s an incredibly fit lad.”
Kai started in Plascrug Leisure Centre and travelled five miles up towards Capel Bangor.
He then crossed the Rheidol river and cycled another six-and-a-half miles to Aberystwyth RNLI station, but before arriving, he added a further half mile to the trip by travelling through Aberystwyth town towards the North end of the beach.
The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw challenge sees a team of athletes nominated through Children in need’s 2,300 projects.
The team cycle a relay race which covers the equivalent of Matt Baker’s first solo rickshaw ride, which totalled 332 miles. The challenge began in Durham on Monday 17 October, and will continue throughout the week, ending in New Hampton on Friday, 21 October.
This year there will be an extra day added onto the event, which will take place at Silverstone race track.
Anyone with a desire is invited to ride as many miles as they can on the track.
Matt said: “We’ve done this now for 12 years, ridden over 5,000 miles, and raised over 43 million pounds.
“The money then goes to all those projects all across Children in need. Thanks to the support of children in need, Kai and others can find a new passion in life.”
Kai was born with Cerebral Palsy and has had limited mobility all his life. Despite an operation at the age of seven to help him walk, Kai is a full time wheelchair user.
When he discovered Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball, which is funded by BBC Children in Need to provide basketball sessions for disabled and non-disabled young people, he found a new passion and determination, as well as new friends and his identity.
He has since made the Commonwealth Games qualifiers, and his head coach has called him a natural.
This year, the Rickshaw challenge will shoot a one off documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, which will be shown on BBC One on Tuesday 15 November.
The remainder of the challenge is Broadcast live on BBC Breakfast from 6am.
