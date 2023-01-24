Crowds gathered in Aberystwyth town centre on Saturday to celebrate love.
The Santes Dwynwen Parade and Twmpath was organised by Aberystwyth Town Council in a bid to boost business in town and ‘to celebrate love of all kinds – towards people and the world’.
The parade travelled down Great Darkgate Street, along Terrace Road and finished at the museum, where a twmpath dance was held.
The town council said the parade is part of a planned “programme of Welsh historic and cultural events to strengthen Aberystwyth’s sense of place and identity whilst at the same time creating memorable images that people will talk about and hopefully return to see again and again”.
Mayor Cllr Talat Chaudhri said: “Our hope is that next year, and in subsequent years, it will become bigger and better and, in conjunction with other cultural events that are planned, will result in Aberystwyth being known for its vibrant culture.
“The aim is to attract visitors who will appreciate our valuable heritage.”
St Dwynwen’s Day is celebrated on 25 January every year.