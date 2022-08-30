Crowds pack the streets for the return of Aberaeron Carnival
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 30th August 2022 2:21 pm
Aberaeron Carnival was held on Bank Holiday Monday (Phill Davies )
The crowds turned out for a very successful Aberaeron Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday, showing how much it had been missed for the last three years.
The procession, with a variety of floats and people in fancy dress, was led by the Adamant Band who were celebrating their 60th year at the head of the parade.
This year’s joint carnival queens were Anabelle Rogers and Erin Whitfield who were crowned by the day president Mr David Shute.
Anabelle Rogers & Erin Whitfield carnival queens with President for the day David Shute (Phill Davies )
