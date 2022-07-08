Crowds return for Sioe Llambed
Saturday 9th July 2022 2:00 pm
(Simon Jenkins )
CROWDS returned to Pontfaen Fields in Lampeter on Saturday, 2 July for the return of the town’s annual show.
A host of stalls and exhibitors flocked to the town for the 2022 Lampeter Agricultural Society Show, which had not been held for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Simon Jenkins was on hand to snap a few photos on the day - see the gallery below.
