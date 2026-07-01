Race the Train organisers have issued a warning to people ahead of this year’s event.
The warning was issued on social media, and warns people against trespassing on land.
The social media posts reads: “It has come to our attention that a number of participants have been walking or running sections of the race course before event day.
“This is trespassing.
“The course crosses private land, and the course is not a public right of way. Access is only granted to us by the landowners for the race itself.
“If people continue to enter the course without permission, we risk losing access to the land. Should that happen, we will have no option but to cancel this year’s race.
“This is the last thing we want. Our landowners are an essential part of making this event possible, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support. Entering their land without permission, particularly if it disturbs livestock, is completely unacceptable and puts the future of the event at risk.
“Anyone found trespassing on the course may be photographed, reported to the relevant authorities, and their race entry will be cancelled immediately without refund.
“Please respect the land, respect the landowners, and help us protect the future of the race. Don’t let the actions of a few spoil it for everyone else.”
Race the Train 2026 will take place in Tywyn on Saturday, 15 August at 11.30am.
The unique event sees runners take on a Talyllyn Railway train.
The Tywyn Rotary Club race was first held in 1984. It is approximately 14 miles long.
Runners and the train are started by the train whistle ordered by the timekeeper.
The event draws thousands of people to the area, benefitting local businesses and allowing surplus money to be distributed to the local schools, clubs and other good causes.
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