Hundreds of cyclists will once again be using pedal power to raise money as the Hope House Cycle Challenge returns for 2023.
The challenge, on Sunday 6 August, will see cyclists take on one of two routes from Hope House Children’s Hospice in Oswestry heading on a 56-mile route around Lake Vyrnwy or a 70-mlile journey to Lake Bala, finishing back up at the hospice.
The longer Lake Bala route takes in Bwlch y Groes – one of the highest public road mountain passes in Wales with a summit altitude of 545 metres.
Last year the challenge raised more than £11,000 and with cyclists already signing up in their droves this year’s event is shaping up to be another success.
Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It’s going to be great to see all of our riders again here at Hope House and out on the route.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors Recycling Group UK for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event which will raise vital money to support children and families that need care at our hospices.
“The Cycle Challenge is one of our most popular events, so if you want to take part and make sure you get your hands on one of our incredible medals then please do sign up early to avoid disappointment and take advantage of the early bird fee of £27.50. Sign-up on the day will be £35, subject to availability.
“You can also choose to get your hands on one of our cycle jerseys for the event and take on the ride porting our colours.”
Cyclists will be provided with refreshments at the halfway feed station and treated to a delicious buffet upon return to Hope House, as well of course as receiving their well-deserved bespoke 2023 medal. There will also be medical support on route as well as a bike doctor to keep cyclists safe.
If you would like to sign up and secure your place in the Cycle Challenge visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/cycle
About Hope House Children’s Hospices
Hope House Children's Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, north and mid Wales.
The charity has two hospices - Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy.
Their dedicated teams support families from diagnosis, throughout the lifetime of their child and beyond. We are here for every mum, dad, brother and sister.
At the end of a child's life staff are there to make sure their final moments are as comfortable as possible and that their family says goodbye in their own way and in their own time.
They are also here to comfort families and offer bereavement support, whether they have cared for their child during their illness, or they have turned to us after their child's sudden death through any circumstances at all.
Three local families a week face the pain of their child dying. We currently raise more than £7.5 million every year and this enables the charity to help one in every three of those families.
It is the charity's mission to raise an additional £2.5 million every year by 2025 so we can help every child and family who needs them, because no one should face the death of a child alone.