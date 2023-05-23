As part of the Cranogwen celebrations in Llangrannog on 10 June, Rondo Media/S4C will be recording a Gymanfa at Capel y Wig at 6pm.
The hymns from Cymanfa Dathlu Cranogwen will feature in Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol on S4C on Sunday, 18 June.
Cardigan-born Meinir Jones Parry will conduct the hymns, with Delyth Griffiths providing the accompaniment.
Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 5.30pm.
Programmes are free and the producers are looking forward to hearing four-part harmony hymn singing at its best in west Wales.