A group of motorcycling enthusiasts are preparing to tackle a 1,200-mile challenge across Wales, dressed as the 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel.
The Cymru Knievels will be taking on the five-day ride to raise money for NSPCC Cymru/Wales from 25 May to 29 May and will call at Portmeirion.
Starting at Wrexham Lager brewery, the event will include visits to Cardiff Arms Park, Big Pit National Coal Museum and a trip around Pembrey Circuit in a red double decker bus.
After leaving Wrexham Lager brewery, the first day will include stops at Glan y Gors, Cerrigydrudion, Portmeirion, Anglesey Circuit before finishing at Holyhead.
The second day will see the Cymru Knievels make their way to RAF Valley before heading down to the Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon and then onto Pembrey Circuit in Llanelli.
Swansea Bus Museum is providing the group with a red double decker bus for bikers to travel around the circuit.
On Saturday, May 27, there will be a Wales V England rugby penalty kick competition at Cardiff Arms Park. The fourth day will include visits to Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, before an awards evening at the White Lion Hotel in Bala.
The last day will include a penalty shoot-out at Bala Football Stadium, a trip to Rhug Estate where a stunt event will be held, before returning to the finish line in Wrexham.