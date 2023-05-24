A Bryncrug man has raised over £2,900 by riding 230 miles over the 10 highest road passes in Wales on a 36-year-old moped.
Ian Mair set off last month on his 1967 49cc moped to raise money for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which treated his daughter’s cancer.
In November 2020, Ian’s daughter, Kathryn, a former pupil of Tywyn School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia whilst six months pregnant.
“Thanks to the outstanding care she received in the midst of the pandemic on the oncology and haematology ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, she is now on the road to full recovery,” Ian explained.
“Her son Idris, my grandson, was born between rounds of chemotherapy and is also doing well.
“The consultants, doctors, nurses and staff went above and beyond anything we could have imagined.”
Kathryn lived in Bryncrug until leaving for university. She was a pupil of Abergyolwyn Primary School and Tywyn Secondary, before heading to Liverpool University. She now works as a hydrogeologist in Shrewsbury.
Looking back to when Kathryn was diagnosed, Ian said: “The cancer was discovered from a routine pregnancy blood test when she was six months pregnant at the height of the first round of Covid. She went into the haematology ward at Shrewsbury immediately, and started chemo.
“Idris was born in the specialist maternity unit in Telford hospital after the second round of chemo, after which she returned to hospital for the remaining two rounds.
“She went into remission after the first round and has been cancer free for over two years now.”
Ian added: “The whole team in Telford and Shrewsbury were fantastic and she is still in touch with a number of the ward staff two years on.
“She has since had another son, Rufus, who was born at the end of 2022.
“Despite the fact that almost all the ward staff, and Kathryn, contracted Covid whilst she was in hospital, the care she received was superb and I just wanted to raise some extra funds for the ward as a thank you, not just for saving my daughter’s life, but enabling me to have two grandchildren I might not otherwise have had.”
Ian has completed the last two of the 10 highest roads (Bwlch and the Rhigos Mountain Road) and, “thanks to many generous donations I have raised over £2,900,” Ian said.
“It would be great to get over £3,000 for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust Charity to go towards patient facilities on Ward 23.”
If you would like to help Ian, you can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/ian-mair