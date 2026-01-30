A twenty-two-year-old man who was removed from the road by police following a report of a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) being driven erratically on the A40 between Narberth and St Clears in the early hours of Thursday, January 29 - has been charged.
Dyfed-Powys Police Roads Policing Unit officers acted to remove Tajinder Singh, of Tudor Road, Southall after a concerned off duty police officer contacted the Force Communication Centre after observing the HGV being driven on the wrong side of the road on multiple occasions.
Sign has been charged with - driving whilst disqualified; and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.
He was remanded to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court today (Friday, January 30).
Due to the potential risk posed to other road users, immediate checks were made on the vehicle, and the Roads Policing Unit deployed to locate the vehicle.
They located the vehicle travelling eastbound along the A48 between Carmarthen and Cross Hands. The safety of all those involved was the priority, and specialist Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) advice was obtained, and necessary resources to ensure the safe, effective deployment of these tactics sought.
Due to the vehicle’s direction of travel, in addition to the Dyfed-Powys Roads Policing Unit, this involved South Wales Police TPAC resources supported by National Police Air Service (NPAS).
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “As the HGV travelled along the A48 and the M4 it was under constant observation, until it eventually stopped at an industrial estate in the Fforestfach area of Swansea.
“Officers detained the 22 year old driver, who was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and immigration offences, and remains in police custody at this time whilst enquiries continue. The vehicle was seized under Section 165A of the Road Traffic Act.
“Anyone with concerns about dangerous driving is encouraged to report it to us, where roads policing officers will take action to detect unsafe driving and prevent serious collisions.”
