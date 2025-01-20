A wooden jetty on Aberystwyth’s north promenade has been refurbished by the town council.
An official opening ceremony will be held this week after work was completed to fix the jetty, which has been cordoned off for a number of years due to safety concerns.
The work to repair the much loved jetty cost around £55,000.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it was ‘incredibly proud’ to announce that it has undertaken significant refurbishment work to our much loved jetty on the north promenade, bringing it back to life for the people of Aberystwyth.
The council added: “Thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant funding secured through Ceredigion County Council's Cynnal y Cardi scheme, we have been able to replace the corroded steel gratings and steps with new glass reinforced plastic grating, which won't rust in the sea water like steel, and install some nice new rope handrails along the sides.
“This has been a fantastic project to undertake, and it’s great to see so many people celebrating and enjoying the newly refurbished jetty.
“Thanks to Ceredigion County Council and everyone involved for their support and cooperation on this project.”
Access to the jetty from the promenade was closed in 2022 following a series of concerns over its safety, but the wooden structure was still accessible from the beach and frequently used by swimmers and bathers young and old.
At the time, Ceredigion County Council said repairs would be too expensive for its limited resources, which led the town council to apply for grant funding.
The wooden jetty does not feature in plans for a sea defence scheme along the Aberystwyth sea front, but may be amended due to the work being completed and the multi-million-pound scheme currently being at the consultation phase.
The responses to the consultation are currently being reviewed.