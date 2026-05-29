Craft Festival Wales will return to Cardigan Castle later this year, organisers have confirmed.
The event drew more than 4,000 visitors last year and will return to the castle from 11–13 September 2026.
Sarah James MBE, Founder and Director said: “I am so thrilled that Craft Festival Wales is returning to Cardigan Castle in September. It represents a year of planning, working across a wide range of organisations to benefit as many people as possible. The people of Cardigan has welcomed Craft Festival with open arms and I cannot wait.”
New for 2026 is an exhibition, Aur/Gold, in partnership with the National Eisteddfod, celebrating past Gold Medal winners from Y Lle Celf.
Hosted at Canfas Gallery, opening on August 1st, timed to coincide with the National Eisteddfod taking place just outside Cardigan.
Craft Festival Wales 2026 will once again showcase over 100 exceptional makers, carefully selected by an independent panel for the quality, originality and making of their work. Visitors can explore textiles, ceramics, glass, wood, metal, jewellery and more, all sustainably handmade and deeply rooted in skill, tradition and innovation.
Across Cardigan Castle, Craft Festival will feature workshops, demonstrations, The Capital of Craft talks, live music, new commissions, theatre and free children’s activities in partnership with local cultural organisations. Building on 2025’s success, the Craft Town Trail will return, expanding to more venues and featuring work displayed in windows across Cardigan, deepening links between heritage, place and creativity.
Craft Festival Wales continues to be a catalyst for economic and cultural growth, attracting tourists, supporting small creative businesses and providing a platform for emerging makers through awards, commissions, training and professional development.
Local MP Ben Lake said: “The festival plays a significant role in fostering connections within the craft community while also enabling artists to reach new customers and markets, opening doors for future opportunities.”
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